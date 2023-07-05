Everything you need to know about the hype around gluten-free diet: Fact or fad?

it is essential to note that weight loss primarily occurs due to overall calorie reduction rather than the absence of gluten itself (Image: Canva)

Gluten-free diets are all the rage these days. An increasing number of health-conscious individuals are choosing to eliminate gluten from their diets, thanks to the growing awareness about celiac disease as well as for a variety of other perceived benefits, including aid in weight loss and improvement in athletic performance. But this newest dietary trend has also raised a few eyebrows, questioning if it really is a healthier choice comparative to other dietary concepts. Here’s everything you need to know about what makes the gluten-free diet the next big thing of the health and wellness world.

What is a gluten-free diet?

Gluten is a protein found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. It is present in food that is prepared by the fermentation process and processed junk food, which results in increasing many dietary problems and risk for heart-related problems. For individuals with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), consuming gluten can trigger an autoimmune response, damaging the lining of the small intestine and leading to various health issues. Gluten-free diets, hence, are a necessity for such patients, who then might experience relief from symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea, irregular bowel movements, and fatigue. However, the number of people diagnosed with celiac disease is relatively small compared to those adopting gluten-free diets for other reasons.

Navigating the gluten-free lifestyle

Is gluten-free diet the right choice for you? INFS-certified nutrition and fitness coach, Shriyam Srivastava suggests thorough research and professional consultation before you decide. “Saying a gluten-free diet is a mandate for everyone would be wrong. Unfortunately, marketing giants in the health industry use fear as a tool, but it is surely not for everyone. I always suggest people to make an informed choice and not fall for marketing gimmicks and promoters who don’t come from a place of knowledge. If you’re facing an issue after consuming a particular food item please consult a specialist who can diagnose the real trigger and help you manage that condition. There are various other components of food that can cause an allergic reaction. Gluten is not always the culprit, and a gluten-free diet may not always help you.”

For those still willing to navigate a gluten-free lifestyle, it can be a viable choice only if they maintain a balanced and varied eating plan. Sure, going gluten free may show some positive changes like relief from digestive issues, reduced chronic inflammation, and a boost of energy. But there are also potential downsides, if you don’t plan wisely. Gluten is present in many staple foods, including bread, pasta, and cereals. Many processed gluten-free products available in the market today lack essential nutrients and contain excessive amounts of sugar and unhealthy fats. It may even lead to constipation. Consequently, individuals need to become adept at reading food labels and identifying gluten-containing ingredients, and these items don’t sell cheap.

A lot of individuals adopting the gluten-free lifestyle without having related medical conditions are also of the perception that it can help them with weight loss. However, it is essential to note that weight loss primarily occurs due to overall calorie reduction rather than the absence of gluten itself. The same calorie reduction also makes it a healthier choice, if the nutritional profile of a meal is maintained.

What a gluten-free diet must constitute?

If you wish to try a gluten-free diet, you may start by avoiding certain foods with gluten including products made with wheat bran or flour like bread, pasta, cookies, etc., semolina, barley, rhye, brewers’ yeast, malt, muesli, cereals, sauces and dressings, beer, pizza, couscous, and other baked goods. While products labelled gluten-free are often too expensive and lack variety, you can always opt for natural foods that don’t have gluten in them, for example, meat, poultry, fish, eggs, unflavoured dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains like quinoa, rice, amaranth, and buckwheat, chickpea flour, nuts and seeds, and more.