Cervical cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and prevention strategies to avoid this malignant cancer

How long has it been since you scheduled a visit to your gynaecologist for a routine screening? If it's been a while, it may be time to pay a visit because timely check-ups and early detection of cancerous lesions, like cervical cancer, can go a long way in preventing complications.

Cervical cancer has been known to be the second most common malignant cancer in women worldwide. It develops in the cervix, often due to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) infections. Early identification via screenings, such as Pap and HPV tests, is vital for successful treatment.

Human Papilloma Virus is one of the most significant risk factors for initiating invasive cervical cancer. In the early stages, cervical cancer remains asymptomatic. It can go unnoticed and enter the malignant stages if not screened on time through gynaecological examination. If the tumour is large, it may show symptoms like spotting (a little bleeding from the vagina) after sexual intercourse, irregular menstrual bleeding and foul-smelling or yellow discharge.

In certain instances, you might also encounter pain originating from the abdominal sides, known as flanks, and larger tumours may become visible during an examination.

Being sexually active without proper precautions can increase your chances of contracting the human papillomavirus (HPV). The virus might clear within a year if your immune system is strong. However, if the infection persists over the years, it can result in cervical lining dysplasia, leading to a pre-invasive condition. A weakened immunity can reduce the body's ability to combat HPV infection. Individuals with compromised immune systems, like those with HIV or who have undergone organ transplants, face a higher risk than others.

Here are some steps that can be taken to prevent cervical cancer:

Pap smear: A Pap smear is a commonly used method for detecting the human papilloma virus that is a risk factor for cervical cancer. The pre-invasive or pre-cancerous changes in the cervical lining can be detected through this smear during a gynaecological examination. Screening for such lesions at an early stage can prevent malignant changes from causing excessive harm and timely treating the cancer.

Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine: The most frequently advocated method for the prevention of cervical cancer is the HPV vaccine. Immunisation of adolescent girls aged 11-13 years with the help of two injections that are given one year apart has been advised. Even though the vaccine is a preventive measure, if you have taken it, you must still screen yourself from time to time with the help of a Pap smear.

Quit smoking: Research indicates that you face a higher risk of developing this gynaecological cancer if you smoke. Smoking can cause alterations in the cervical lining (dysplasia), which can progress to cancer. Additionally, women with a concurrent human papillomavirus infection are more vulnerable to cervical cancer.

Early intercourse: Early age of intercourse can also lead to a high risk of developing cervical cancers. Delaying the first sexual encounter by the late adolescent years or even later can help in prevention. Avoiding multiple sexual partners and using adequate contraceptive measures like male or female condoms can help reduce the risk of cervical cancer.