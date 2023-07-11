Black pepper: In salads or creamy pasta sauce, here's why black pepper is a must-have in a healthy diet

Health benefits of black pepper: Not restricted to adding flavour to a dish, black peppers also act as natural preservatives, antioxidants, and antimicrobial agents that help extend the shelf life and maintain the quality of food (Image: Canva)

Do you always find yourself reaching for freshly ground black pepper to add a burst of flavour to your meals? Whether it's seasoning your meat dishes, roasted vegetables, salads, or creamy pasta sauce, this versatile spice can bring a world of difference to your dishes. And it's not just about flavour. From aiding digestion to promoting skin health, black pepper offers various healthy benefits.

Black pepper acts as a natural preservative, antioxidant, and antimicrobial agent, extending the shelf life of food while maintaining its quality. Scientific research has also identified diverse chemical compounds in black pepper that offer potential health benefits, protecting against conditions like cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, Type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Let's take a look at the various health benefits associated with black pepper.

Digestion: Adding a dash of black pepper to your meals contributes to overall digestive wellness. It has the ability to stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes. Piperine, the active compound in black pepper, is known for its anti-inflammatory effects. It helps in the breakdown and digestion of food, promoting better nutrient absorption and reducing digestive discomfort. Additionally, black pepper improves gut health by supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Its antimicrobial properties help inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria in the digestive tract.

Reduce inflammation: Piperine has been found to control inflammatory diseases such as arthritis and other chronic inflammation-related disorders. Its anti-inflammatory properties also support the overall immune health and protect against certain age-related diseases. However, it's important to note that individual results may vary, and it's always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice regarding inflammation and health management.

Skin health: The antioxidants in black pepper have anti-ageing effects, supporting skin health and preventing age-related skin conditions. Including black pepper in your diet allows you to benefit from its antioxidant properties, as the flavonoids and polyphenols combat oxidative stress caused by harmful free radicals. These antioxidants help protect cells from damage and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders by neutralizing free radicals.

Weight management: Studies suggest that black pepper can help boost metabolism and reduce fat accumulation. Piperine has been found to stimulate thermogenesis, a process where the body generates heat and burns calories. This increase in thermogenesis helps enhance the body's metabolic rate, leading to a higher calorie burn throughout the day.

Respiratory health: Ingesting or inhaling black pepper can help ease respiratory congestion and enhance breathing. The active components in the spice promote the opening of air passages, providing relief from symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

Black pepper possesses antibacterial properties that can help fight harmful bacteria and reduce the risk of illness. Certain compounds in black pepper have the ability to kill specific types of bacteria. Incorporating black pepper into your diet or using it topically may offer protection against infection. However, it's important to note that proper hygiene practices and medical treatments remain crucial for treating bacterial infections.

