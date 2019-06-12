App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:22 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Honda unveils BS VI Activa 125

Moneycontrol's Nayanika Chakraborty chats with Jerome Anthony to understand how the companies plan to comply with the SC's BS-VI diktat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on June 12 took the curtain off its first Bharat Stage VI-powered vehicle, the Activa 125, which is slated to hit the streets in September quarter.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled that no BS-IV vehicles will be allowed to be sold after April 1, 2020.

First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Activa #Auto #BS VI #Electric Vehicle #Honda #India #Reporter’s Take #video

