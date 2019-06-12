Reporter's Take | Honda unveils BS VI Activa 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on June 12 took the curtain off its first Bharat Stage VI-powered vehicle, the Activa 125, which is slated to hit the streets in September quarter.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled that no BS-IV vehicles will be allowed to be sold after April 1, 2020.

Moneycontrol's Nayanika Chakraborty chats with Jerome Anthony to understand how the companies plan to comply with the SC's BS-VI diktat