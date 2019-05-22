Reporter's Take | Foodpanda takes the cloud kitchen route

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to understand what forced such a move from the Ola-owned company.
Ola's Foodpanda has decided to move cloud kitchens wherein food is prepared by multiple brands but there is no dine-in space.
First Published on May 22, 2019 06:15 pm