  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

Last Updated : May 24, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | NaMo 2.0 and the road ahead

What will the expectations of the people be now? How will the BJP manage its allies? Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian discuss all this and more on Political Bazaar.

Moneycontrol News
Narendra Modi has ushered the NDA to another five years of rule, after a landslide win. While the Congress was only able to improve their tally marginally, BJP on its own passed the 300 seat-mark.

What will the expectations of the people be now? How will the BJP manage its allies? With Amit Shah’s convincing win in Gandhinagar, what will be the role assigned to him? Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian discuss all this and more on Political Bazaar.

First Published on May 24, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Election #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.