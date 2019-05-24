Political Bazaar | NaMo 2.0 and the road ahead

What will the expectations of the people be now? How will the BJP manage its allies? Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian discuss all this and more on Political Bazaar.
Narendra Modi has ushered the NDA to another five years of rule, after a landslide win. While the Congress was only able to improve their tally marginally, BJP on its own passed the 300 seat-mark.What will the expectations of the people be now? How will the BJP manage its allies? With Amit Shah’s convincing win in Gandhinagar, what will be the role assigned to him? Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian discuss all this and more on Political Bazaar.
First Published on May 24, 2019 02:32 pm