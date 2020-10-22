172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-why-north-india-should-avoid-the-deadly-cocktail-of-air-pollution-and-covid-19-5997961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Why North India should avoid the deadly cocktail of air pollution and COVID-19

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how air pollution can make the COVID-19 caseload worse

Moneycontrol News

Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) and other parts of North India are experiencing a dip in temperature and a rise in air pollution.

The deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) this October brings an added risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how air pollution can make the COVID-19 caseload worse.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi Air Pollution #Explained #Special Videos #videos

