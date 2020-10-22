Explained | Why North India should avoid the deadly cocktail of air pollution and COVID-19

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how air pollution can make the COVID-19 caseload worse
Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) and other parts of North India are experiencing a dip in temperature and a rise in air pollution.
The deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) this October brings an added risk of COVID-19 transmission.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how air pollution can make the COVID-19 caseload worse.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:06 pm