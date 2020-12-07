eye-on-india Business Insight | How Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak plans to ease 'green project' funding with Efforce Steve Wozniak launched Efforce, his second company, 45 years after co-founding Apple with Steve Jobs. Wozniak’s latest venture aims to use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to make it cheaper and easier for companies to fund ‘green’ projects. Here's all you need to know about Apple co-founder's new venture.