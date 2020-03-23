Big Story | Aviation sector's viability in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak

The Indian aviation industry is perhaps facing the worst ever turbulence in history. Not just in India, the Coronavirus scare has shrunk the sky with all airlines cutting operations drastically. While China has been dealing with the challenge since January 2020, the situation has turned grim in Europe and the US, and India with travel restrictions being imposed across the globe.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra helps us break down what has happened so far and should the government bailout the industry to prevent airlines from going belly up?