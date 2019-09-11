Apple Launch Event 2019: iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max with triple camera setup launched, starting at Rs 99,900

Apple just took the lid off the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, its two ultra-premium smartphones. The iPhone 11 Pro brings new upgrades in performance, camera quality, display tech, and more. It features several improvements on the iPhone XS and XS Max. And, while the two devices look pretty similar to their predecessors, there’s a lot more than meets the eye.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are identical with the two exceptions in screen size and battery capacity. The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display, while the 11 Pro gets a 5.8-inch screen. According to Apple, the iPhone 11 Pro offers up to four hours better battery life than the iPhone XS, while the Max version delivers up to five hours more battery life than last year’s XS Max.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max get a new matte finish on the back and are designed for customers who desire the “most sophisticated technology”. Both iPhone 11 Pro devices are available in green, space grey, gold, and silver colours.

The iPhone 11 Pro models also get an upgraded OLED panel, which delivers an incredible 1,200 nits of peak brightness and a two million to one contrast ratio. Apple calls it the Super Retina XDR display, similar branding to what we saw on the Pro Display XDR. The new Super Retina OLED display is 15-per cent more energy efficient.

Similar to the iPhone 11, the new Pro models get the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple claims integrate the fastest CPU and GPU of any smartphone. Apple also claims that the A13 Bionic chip offers the best machine learning platform in a smartphone.

In terms of Optics, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro models get a triple camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view and lastly, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. Both the telephoto and primary sensors feature optical image stabilisation.

Apple has also incorporated a dedicated Night mode that automatically kicks in when shooting in the dark. A computational photography feature called “Deep Fusion” uses machine learning to help reduce noise in images. The iPhone 11 Pro models are capable of capturing video in 4K resolution at 60 fps with incredible stability. You can also shoot videos from the two rear cameras simultaneously with a new version of Flimic Pro.

On the front, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max get a 12MP TrueDepth camera with similar functionality as its non-Pro counterpart. Additionally, the new Face ID has been upgraded to work excellently at all angles.