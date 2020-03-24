App
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Fiscal push to beat the stress of coronavirus outbreak

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand if the government’s fiscal position has any room.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Adhering to the fiscal deficit to GDP figure of 3.8 percent from the earlier estimate of 3.3 percent may be a tall task going by the provisional figures available till January 20. Given the disruption in the economy and the financial markets, the receipt and the disinvestment targets look extremely stretched.

Amid the widespread disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the clamour for a fiscal stimulus from the government is growing. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand if the government’s fiscal position has any room.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 11:57 am

tags #3 Point Analysis #coronavirus #divestment #fiscal deficit #fiscal stimulus covid-19 impact #GDP growth #Non-tax Revenues #revenue receipts #tax revenues #video

