3 Point Analysis | Brokerage houses cut FY20 GDP forecast

Slowdown fears are for real. The Indian economy grew at the rate of 5.8 percent in Q4, the lowest since the last quarter of FY14.

Now, this slump dragged the annual growth to a 5-year low in FY19 and with this India has lost the fastest-growing economy tag to China for the first time in two years.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the key reasons behind the drag and what top brokerage houses are saying.