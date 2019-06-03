App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Brokerage houses cut FY20 GDP forecast

India's gross domestic product grew 5.8 percent in January-March, official data released on May 31 showed, confirming fears of a slowdown. The growth in GDP was slowest since 2014-15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Slowdown fears are for real. The Indian economy grew at the rate of 5.8 percent in Q4, the lowest since the last quarter of FY14.

Now, this slump dragged the annual growth to a 5-year low in FY19 and with this India has lost the fastest-growing economy tag to China for the first time in two years.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the key reasons behind the drag and what top brokerage houses are saying.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 02:25 pm

