Bengaluru ice cream chain starts ‘bring your own bowl’ initiative to reduce plastic waste

Corner House, Bengaluru’s iconic ice-cream parlour chain launched the “bring your own bowl” initiative in June to reduce the amount of plastic waste it generates. They advised their customers to get their own boxes and bowls while visiting Corner House outlets so that they are not required to be served in plastic cups.

Explaining the thought behind launching this initiative, Narayan Rao, the owner of the ice-cream parlour chain said: “We want people to become more conscious about how plastic waste can be reduced by being a little more responsible. Most restaurants use disposable utensils, which are usually made of plastic or contains plastic, because there is a shortage of water. While it does help reduce water consumption, it does more damage by generating plastic waste. To avoid this, we have started the campaign.”

Corner House has started keeping a tab on the number of people supporting their green initiative by carrying their own utensils, as per a report by The News Minute. Most people have reportedly extended their support to the cause and only those who have limitations such as picking up ice-cream on the go or returning from work, etc, do not carry their own containers.

To increase people participation, Corner House also announced that Rs 10 from every order placed by people carrying their own bowl will be used for charity.

Rao added: “On July 10, we will see how the campaign has fared as we are keeping track of the number of people who are bringing their own utensils. Based on that we will begin more awareness campaigns.”