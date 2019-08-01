Indian Army goes the ‘electric’ way in Delhi

Leading by way of example and underlining its commitment to clean air and environmental protection, officials of the Indian army will be using electric cars in the national capital, considered one of the world’s most polluted cities.

The initiative, starting with the flagging off of the first lot of 10 electric cars, has been launched in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Union power ministry which has been the main facilitator in providing these vehicles to various government agencies.

The e-cars were flagged off on Thursday by Quartermaster General Lt Gen Gopal R to mark the World Environment Day. The Army’s green effort aims at ensuring “economy, efficiency and minimal emissions”.

At the forefront of environmental initiatives, the Indian Army “has a large number of Territorial Army Battalions (ECO) which have done a yeoman service in environmental protection initiatives such as forestation,” an Indian Army release said.

“Army units posted in remote and ecologically sensitive areas from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari have been carrying out various activities in close coordination with local populace to conserve the ecological balance and protect the environment,” it added.