you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Narendra Modi allocates Rs 15,000 crore for health infra

"Social distancing, keeping locked in your home is the only solution to contain COVID-19," Modi appealed to the citizens in his televised speech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 said Rs 15,000 crore will be provided for setting up testing facilities, isolation beds, procure personal protection equipment and ventilators to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi also declared a 21-day complete lockdown from tonight.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

"Social distancing, keeping locked in your home is the only solution to contain COVID-19," Modi appealed to the citizens in his televised speech.

Explaining the intensity of the outbreak, Modi said it took 61 days to get to 1 lakh cases and it took 11 days to reach 2 lakh reported cases.

Modi said it is difficult to estimate the damage that can be caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rs 15,000 crore fund is also meant for training of medical and paramedical staff, Modi said, adding that healthcare delivery should be the first priority of every state.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #policy

