Coronavirus pandemic | PM Narendra Modi sets up a taskforce to tackle the crisis

Addressing the nation on concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi on March 19 said that a taskforce will be set up to tackle the after-effects of the pandemic.

The taskforce will be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Click here to see what the PM had to say about the coronavirus outbreak

"The taskforce will work on ways to reduce economic difficulties. It will be in constant contact with all stakeholders. The taskforce will ensure all decisions are taken to tide over economic crisis," PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

Although Modi aknowledged the threat posed by the deadly coronavirus, he urged citizens not to creat an environmet of panic.