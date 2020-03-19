Narendra Modi on Coronavirus LIVE: PM urges people to dutifully observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 pm to 9 pm
LIVE updates from PM Modi's address to the nation on the coronavirus outbreak. At least 166 active cases have been reported, and four have lost their lives to COVID-19 in India so far.
As COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 169 on Thursday and the country reported its fourth death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to calm frayed nerves.
He said the situation is worrisome but appealed to citizens to show 'resolve and patience' to tide over the crisis. He requested countrymen to follow a 'Janata Curfew' or citizen curfew on Sunday, March 22 to play their part in putting a check on the situation.
He announced the setup of a COVID-19 task force under the Finance Ministry, to tackle the pandemic.
He said citizens should stay rest assured that the government will ensure ample supply of all essentials like groceries, milk and medicines and requested citizens to avoid panicking and hoarding.Scroll down for LIVE updates from PM Modi's address to the nation:
No lockdown to be announced during PM Modi's address: MEA
Union Minister Babul Supriyo to CNN-News18: Well, I think India should do it and India will do it (observe the 'janata curfew' on March 22). I think it will be a great boost if all Indians observe the curfew and express their gratitude to all those who have been tirelessly working to fight the outbreak.
PM Modi: I would like to once again reiterate that we all observe the self-imposed 'janata curfew' and to thank the people working tirelessly to provide emergency services.
PM Modi: It is important that humanity and mankind emerges victorious in the face of this global pandemic.
PM Modi: Must face this crisis with firm determination. We need to focus our energies to protect ourselves from coronavirus.
PM Modi: I understand some difficulties do arise in such times. Sometimes as citizens our expectations aren't met
PM Modi: Appeal to business community and high-income sections of society to take care of economic concerns of persons whose services they avail. Request to not cut wages, decide humanely and sensitively
PM Modi: I assure that all steps are being taken to ensure that there is uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. Hence, i urge everyone to avoid hoarding such things. Panic buying is not advisable.
PM Modi: The govt will also set up a COVID-19 Financial Task Force headed by the Union Finance Minister to tackle the financial woes arising due to the ongoing coronavirus spread.
PM Modi: I request you all to avoid going to hospitals for routine check-up. Take advice from doctors over the phone or seek help from family doctors. Request to postpone elective surgeries.
PM Modi: We also need to ensure that the pressure on our hospitals and emergency services doesn't increase to ensure they can continue to efficiently offer their services.