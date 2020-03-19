Narendra Modi on Coronavirus LIVE: PM urges people to dutifully observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 pm to 9 pm

As COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 169 on Thursday and the country reported its fourth death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to calm frayed nerves.

He said the situation is worrisome but appealed to citizens to show 'resolve and patience' to tide over the crisis. He requested countrymen to follow a 'Janata Curfew' or citizen curfew on Sunday, March 22 to play their part in putting a check on the situation.

He announced the setup of a COVID-19 task force under the Finance Ministry, to tackle the pandemic.

He said citizens should stay rest assured that the government will ensure ample supply of all essentials like groceries, milk and medicines and requested citizens to avoid panicking and hoarding.

