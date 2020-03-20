Coronavirus LIVE updates: China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases for second day
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. There are at least 173 active reported cases of COVID-19 in India.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has sickened more than 2,10,300 people in at least 145 countries and over 9,000 people have died, more than half of them outside China, where the epidemic first began in the city of Wuhan.
There are at least 173 active reported cases of the novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 15 people have recovered so far, but four have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation today, appealed citizens to show 'resolve and patience' to tide over the crisis. He has called for 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus.Catch the updates here:
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China is prepared to "work with all other countries" to intensify the global fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by state media.
Xi made the comments in a late-night telephone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | No new domestic coronavirus cases were confirmed in China for the second consecutive day even as three more fatalities have been reported, taking the death toll in the country to 3,248, the Chinese health authority said today.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | The world is "paying a big price" for China hiding the initial information on the deadly coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said, ramping up his charges that Beijing is responsible for the current global public health crisis due to the pandemic.
"It would have been much better if we had known about this a number of months earlier. It could have been contained to that one area in China where it started," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference on March 18, according to a PTI report.
Coronavirus in Italy LIVE updates | Italy overtook China's coronavirus death total on March 19 as its toll reached 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths on March 18. China has officially reported 3,245 deaths since registering the first case at the end of last year.
The Mediterranean country braced for an extended lockdown that could see the economy suffer its biggest shock since World War II. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has spread across at least 145 countries so far.
In a bid to block the spread of the infection, governments across the world have imposed restrictions on travel, encouraging social distancing and are urging people to work from home.
The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the global economy and the stock markets.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.