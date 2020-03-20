Coronavirus LIVE updates: China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases for second day

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has sickened more than 2,10,300 people in at least 145 countries and over 9,000 people have died, more than half of them outside China, where the epidemic first began in the city of Wuhan.

There are at least 173 active reported cases of the novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 15 people have recovered so far, but four have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation today, appealed citizens to show 'resolve and patience' to tide over the crisis. He has called for 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus.