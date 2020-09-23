172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|economy|policy|cag-says-indian-railways-resorted-to-window-dressing-5877211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAG says Indian Railways resorted to 'window dressing' of working expenses

CAG said against the target of 92.8 percent in the Budget estimates, the operating ratio of Railways was 97.29 percent in 2018-19, which means Railways spent Rs 97.29 to earn Rs 100.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the financial health of Railways for 2018-19 said the national transporter resorted to "window dressing" for presenting the working expenses and operating ratio in a better light.

In a report tabled in the Parliament on September 23, the CAG said against the target of 92.8 percent in the Budget estimates, the operating ratio of Railways was 97.29 percent in 2018-19, which means Railways spent Rs 97.29 to earn Rs 100.

"However, if advance freight of Rs 8,351 crore from NTPC and CONCOR was not included in the earnings of 2018-19, operating ratio would have been 101.77 percent instead of 97.29 percent," it said.

Close

CAG also raised concerns over delays in projects.

related news

"Projects were to be completed during 2015-20. However, due to inefficiency of Zonal Railways and weak monitoring at the Railway Board level, the progress of projects was slow," it said.

During 2018-19, the railways generated total internal earnings of Rs 1,90,507 crore against the targeted internal earnings of Rs 2,01,090 crore, the CAG said in the report.

The CAG report also rapped the national transporter over its handling of the Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) for financing projects.

"Scrutiny of records relating to 395 projects funded from EBR revealed that 268 projects were still in progress as on March 31, 2019. This had resulted in a blockade of Rs 48,536 crore EBR funds besides defeating the intended objective of generation of revenue for debt servicing. Review of identification and sanction of projects for EBR funding revealed that financially unviable projects were sanctioned," it noted.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #CAG #India #Indian Railways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.