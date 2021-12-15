Cabinet approves irrigation scheme PMKSY with outlay of Rs 93,068 cr for 2021-26

The first phase of PMKSY was implemented between 2016-21 (Representative Image)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15, has approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for 2021-26 with an outlay of Rs 93,068 crore, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

Under the scheme, the CCEA has approved central assistance to states which would cumulatively cost Rs 37,454 crore to the central exchequer.

The Cabinet has also given its nod to the expenditure of Rs 20,434.56 crore as debt servicing for loan availed by the Centre for irrigation development during the last phase of PMKSY, between 2016 and 2021.

The PMKSY 2021-26 will benefit around 22 lakh farmers, including about 2.5 lakh farmers belonging to Scheduled Caste community and 2 lakh belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community, the government said.

The PMKSY, launched as an umbrella scheme in 2015, consists of two major components - Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP).

The AIBP is a flagship programme of the Centre aimed at providing financial support for irrigation projects.

"Total additional irrigation potential creation targeted during 2021-26 under AIBP is 13.88 lakh hectare," the Ministry of Jal Shakti said, adding that the 60 ongoing irrigation projects would also be completed under this phase of PMKSY.

The HKKP, on the other hand, consists of four sub-components: Command Area Development (CAD), Surface Minor Irrigation (SMI), Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies, and Ground Water Development.

"Under HKKP, surface minor irrigation and repair-renovation-restoration of water bodies component of PMKSY is targeted to provide additional 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation," the government said.

In view of importance of rejuvenation of water bodies, the Cabinet has approved a paradigm shift in funding of their rejuvenation in both urban and rural areas, with significant expansion of their inclusion criteria, and "enhancement of central assistance from 25 percent to 60 percent in general area", the statement added.

Further, ground water component of HKKP, approved provisionally for 2021-22, targets creation of irrigation potential of 1.52 lakh hectare.

Another component of the PMKSY - watershed development - is aimed at soil and water conservation, regeneration of ground water, arresting runoff and promoting extension activities related to water harvesting and management.

"The approved Watershed Development component of Department of Land Resources envisages completion of sanctioned projects covering 49.5 lakh hectare rainfed/ degraded lands to bring additional 2.5 lakh hectare under protective irrigation, during 2021-26. A specific provision for development of springsheds has been included in the program," the ministry said.