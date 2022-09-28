English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Green energy deals | Why strategic players, top funds line up
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyEconomy

    Cabinet may extend free food grain scheme till December at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore

    The seventh phase of PMGKAY will require about 120 LMT of food grain, involving about Rs 45,000 crore of additional expenditure

    Lakshman Roy
    September 28, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Union Cabinet is likely to approve a proposal to extend the free food grain scheme for the poor by three more months, according to sources. This will cost more than $18 billion annually to the exchequer.

    The government provides free 5 kg food grain to poor families under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKYA).

    A hike of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance(DA) for 50 lakh employees and about 62 lakh pensioners of the central government is also expected soon, the sources said.

    PMGKAY has been extended five times since 2020. The ongoing sixth phase is due to end on September 30. If the government ratifies the proposal, then it will be the seventh extension for the scheme. The seventh phase will require about 120 LMT of food grain, involving about Rs 45,000 crore of additional expenditure, the sources said.

    The push from the food ministry to extend the dole comes despite reservations from the finance ministry. The finance ministry has suggested reducing the amount of grains offered due to fiscal pressures and tight supplies globally.

    Close
    The free food grain scheme increases the need for an abundant supply of cheap grains. This year, India has had to restrict exports of wheat and rice after erratic weather hurt harvest, adding to pressure on food prices, and rattling global agricultural markets.
    Lakshman Roy is Economic Policy Editor and Chief of Bureau at @CNBC_Awaaz
    Tags: #Cabinet #DA #Free food grain scheme #PMGKAY
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 11:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.