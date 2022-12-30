PM Gati Shakti portal likely to open for private players: Report

Representational Image

The government may throw open its digital infrastructure tool PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to the private sector to fast-track the implementation of key infrastructure projects, according to a report by business daily LiveMint.

Currently, the PM Gati Shakti portal is accessible only to government departments, state agencies and public-private partnership (PPP) projects. Soon, it may give limited access to private sector companies which would share information on the availability of land and clearances required to take the projects forward, said the report.

Also Read: PM Gati Shakti to cut logistics cost, bring synergy among ministries: Piyush Goyal

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is designed to aid infrastructure planning and has a centralised portal that united the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by 16 central ministries and departments, including railways, roads and highways.

''Several private sector project proponents could also gain a lot from this initiative. So, certain changes in Gati Shakti architecture are being worked upon that would provide even pure private sector projects to get the advantages of planned infra development," said an official who was quoted in the report.

Digital infrastructure developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) aimed at assisting projects has over 2,000 layers of information.

With the GIS mapping being completed for the country, along with information on markets, demand centres and transport logistics, the portal would enrich a project proponent’s experience and help in better planning of projects, according to the official.

The platform would also work out the entire logistical planning for any infrastructure project and point out the gaps that could be fixed with the separate intervention of the central and state governments.