World Test Championship 21 Final: BCCI announces Team India's 15-member squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 15 announced Team India's 15-member squad for the World Test Championship 21 final. The WTC final between India and New Zealand will be played in Southampton from June 18.

The team would be lead by Virat Kohli. Other team membes are: A Rahane (Vice-Captain), R Sharma, S Gill, C Pujara, H Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wridhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, U Yadav and Mohd. Siraj.

Sachin Tendulkar: India, NZ well-matched in pace, but India’s batting and spin look stronger

Meanwhile, highest-scorer in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Sachin Tendulkar said that India had the edge in the batting and spin departments. In the fast-bowling category, both teams were balanced, he added.

"I wouldn’t say any team is stronger. If at all, our batting looks possibly stronger than their batting. We’ve got better spinners, I’d say,” Tendulkar told Moneycontrol on June 14.

"When it comes to fast bowling, it is pretty much balanced. Someone like Tim Southee has played as much as Ishant Sharma. If you look at Trent Boult, then Mohammed Shami has played about as many number of games. With (Jasprit) Bumrah and Shardul (Thakur) and (Mohammed) Siraj, they are very much like (Kyle) Jamieson and (Neil) Wagner," the former cricket player said.

World Test Championship Final | India vs New Zealand: Timing, when and where to watch

Asked how he’d have prepared for the game in such a situation, Tendulkar agreed it would have been difficult. But he said he would have made the most of the practice opportunities available, prepared mentally and analysed the opposition.

India booked their place in the final after a 3-1 series win over England in March. While, Kane Williamson's side secured their spot when Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.