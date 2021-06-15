World Test Championship Final | India vs New Zealand: Timing, when and where to watch

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (right) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (File image: Reuters/Martin Hunter)

India will take on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship Final starting on June 18 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, United Kingdom.

New Zealand and India are currently ranked as number one and two Test sides in the world, respectively, and separated by just two rating points.

The finale in Southampton is the culmination of the two-year-long inaugural Test championship organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). WTC was launched to try and add context to Test cricket.

Team India and the Kiwis will be fighting it out over the weekend to lift the first-ever Test championship title – along with $1.6 million in prize money and the iconic Test Mace. The losing team will get $800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition.

Where you can watch the final:

India: Star Sports will broadcast the match on seven of its channels, including feeds with commentary in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, besides English.

Disney+ Hotstar holds the digital streaming rights for broadcast in India. However, match clips will be available on Facebook and ICC’s website and app.

Outside India: Viewers in Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives will be able to watch the match on Star Sports 1.

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will be able to watch the match live on SKY Sports Cricket television channel and digitally on Sky Go and Now.

Sky Sports will broadcast the final live in New Zealand. It can be live-streamed on Skysportnow.

Cricket enthusiasts in the United States and Canada can watch the live telecast on Willow.

Fans in the US can also stream the Test on Hotstar and ESPN+. Disney+ Hotstar also holds digital rights for Canada.

Viewers in Australia and the United Arab Emirates can watch the match on Fox Sports (Kayo and ICC.tv for live steaming) and Etisalat-CricLife (Switch TV for digital viewing), respectively.

The Test will be broadcast in several other countries. The full list can be found here.

WTC Final Timing

The final will begin at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time (11 am local time).

While the match is scheduled for June 18-22, June 23 has been set aside as the Reserve Day.

Read | India, NZ well-matched in pace, but India’s batting and spin look stronger: Sachin Tendulkar

The host broadcaster commentary panel (English) for the inaugural WTC Final will comprise legends of the sport, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kumar Sangakkara, along with Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton.

Player-turned-batting coach Craig McMillan and India’s Dinesh Karthik will represent the two finalists in the commentary panel.