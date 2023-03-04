English
    Women's Premier League 2023: Teams, key players, strongest contenders and biggest weaknesses

    Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) look to be the strongest contenders in five-team tournament.

    Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
    March 04, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The inaugural WPL will kick off today (March 4, 2023) with a match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants.

    The Women's Premier League will be a shot in the arm for many Indian cricketers. As Mumbai Indians prepare to meet Gujarat Giants in the season opener at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the players will look forward to balancing the nuances of high-pressure franchise cricket while picking the brains of the superstars in the dressing room.

    Also read: WPL 2023: When and where to watch the opening ceremony

    Mumbai Indians: Key players, strengths, weaknesses

    Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will be keen on taking a leaf out of the men's team books — five-time champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) — for the winning formula.

    Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya is a freelance sports journalist. He is on Twitter @Wriddhaayan
