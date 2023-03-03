WPL 2023: When and where to watch the opening ceremony, Mumbai vs Gujarat match

WPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on March 4.

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin from March 4 and the opening ceremony for the tournament will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The first match of the awaited tournament is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

When does it start?

The opening ceremony is expected to start at 6:00 PM and the match starts at 7:30 PM.

Who are performing?

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani, musician AP Dhillon will be performing at the opening ceremony.

Where can you watch it?

WPL 2023 will be shown live and exclusive on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels. You can watch the tournament online on the Jio Cinemas app.

Teams

The WPL is the world's second-largest T20 league after the Indian Premier League and its inaugural season this year will see five teams battle it out for the trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz will go up against one another.

Venues

All 20 WPL matches in Mumbai free of charge for women, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced. The matches will be played in Brabourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and Dr DY Patil Stadium.

The WPL auction was held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai last month where teams worth Rs 4669.00 crore bought their players. The BCCI received Rs 951 crore for the media rights of the tournament.

The Women's Premier League final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.