IND vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE cricket score: Series set for a thrilling decider

Stats and trivia to watch out for in India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I

1. Yuzvendra Chahal needs four wickets to go past R Ashwin and become India's most prolific T20I bowler. Chahal currently has 49 in 33 games at an average of 20.89.

2. Among all the Bangladesh batsmen with 400 or more T20I runs, Liton Das is the only one with a 130-plus strike rate.

3. Rohit and Dhawan are the most prolific T20I partnership ever, scoring 1740 runs in 51 innings. The Scottish pair of Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey are a distant second on 1348 runs.