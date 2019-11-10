IND vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE cricket score: Series set for a thrilling decider

Live now
Nov 10, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Read what Rohit Sharma said during his press conference ahead of tonight's game here.
Pant, whose batting has frequently come under the scanner became the center of unwanted attention due and this time due to his poor glovework in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot.
India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on the eve of 3rd T20I against Bangladesh strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant, urging critics to "leave him alone" as he is only trying to execute the team management's strategy.
Read more about the tragic death here.
An assistant sub-inspector of Nagpur police deployed on security duty for the third T20 International to be played here died on November 10 after a cardiac arrest, an official said.
Swashbuckling Indian batsman Rohit Sharma says good timing, and not big muscles, is what is essential to hitting the kind of massive sixes that he strikes. Read more on what Rohit Sharma said on the 'Chahal TV' here.
Meanwhile, Shafali Verma, 15, has become the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket. Read more about that here.
Pictures from the final practice session of Bangladesh players that was held yesterday ahead of today's decider.
Stats and trivia to watch out for in India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
1. Yuzvendra Chahal needs four wickets to go past R Ashwin and become India's most prolific T20I bowler. Chahal currently has 49 in 33 games at an average of 20.89.
2. Among all the Bangladesh batsmen with 400 or more T20I runs, Liton Das is the only one with a 130-plus strike rate.
3. Rohit and Dhawan are the most prolific T20I partnership ever, scoring 1740 runs in 51 innings. The Scottish pair of Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey are a distant second on 1348 runs.