Sachin Tendulkar: Kane Williamson is a role model to millions across the globe

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (right) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (File image: Reuters/Martin Hunter)

What slipped from the fingers of Kane Williamson and New Zealand at Lord’s two years ago was at last theirs in Southampton on June 23. The Black Caps defeated India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final by eight wickets, and to a great extent compensated for their heart-breaking defeat at the hands of England in the 2019 World Cup final.

Captain Williamson’s dignified comportment after that loss and his batting ability made him one of the most respected cricketers in the world. What was missing was a career defining trophy. The WTC triumph has taken care of that. Besides, Williamson made a vital contribution in the low-scoring match with knocks of 49 and 52 not out.

Sachin Tendulkar, who played against New Zealand legends such as Sir Richard Hadlee and Brendon McCullum, spoke highly of Williamson on the eve of the WTC final.

“I like him as a person, he comes across as a thorough gentleman,” Tendulkar told Moneycontrol. “I know the way he responded to that loss in the final of the World Cup, not many guys would have been able to do that.”

Like Tendulkar, Williamson is a blend of inner toughness and quiet exterior.

“You name the top three-four players in the world and his name will be there,” Tendulkar said. “I regard him, as a person and as a player, as someone who’s a role model to millions across the globe. People love him for how he conducts himself on the field and off the field. I have enjoyed and liked what I’ve seen of Kane Williamson.”