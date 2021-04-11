Prithvi Shaw batted without MRF sticker in IPL match as his contract ended: Agent

Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw during his 72-run knock against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10. His bat is seen sporting the SG sticker instead of MRF (Image courtesy: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Prithvi Shaw’s post-Australia redemption continues. After leading Mumbai to victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scoring a record 827 runs in the tournament, Shaw smacked 72 in Delhi Capitals’ win over the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 10

However, Shaw’s flashing blade was without its customary MRF sticker. There was speculation whether his poor form in Australia and his alleged indiscipline were the reasons why MRF ended their association with the batsman. But the co-founder of the company that manages Shaw says that the contract expired.

“Contracts are airtight, you can’t just walk out of a contract,” Ramakrishnan R, Co-founder, Baseline Ventures, told Moneycontrol. “Prithvi’s contract with MRF has ended.”

Shaw was seen batting with an SG (Sanspareils Greenlands) bat, the make he would use in his younger days. SG is a well-known cricket equipment brand, and not a corporation like MRF. There was a time when a corporate bat sticker was a sign of a player’s high stature. MRF in particular is associated with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Brian Lara and Steve Waugh.

But Ramakrishnan says that today, bat manufacturers are willing to pay big money as well.

“Bat manufacturers have become aggressive now and are able to match commercial terms offered by an MRF or CEAT,” he said. “Traditionally, they were not very aggressive or marketing oriented. There is also an ease of procurement when you deal directly with a manufacturer, in terms of the willow and specifications a batsman might want. For example, Sanju Samson (another Baseline client) was with Kookaburra. Afterwards, we had an offer from two industrial houses. But SS gave us a very good contract. At the end of the day we have to look at what is best for the player.”