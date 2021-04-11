English
IPL 2021 Snapshots | CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan's half-centuries power Delhi to win

IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's opening stand powered Delhi to a win in their first game of the season. Suresh Raina's 36-ball 54 went in vain.

Moneycontrol News
April 11, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
Rishabh Pant, in his first match as the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC), won the toss and opted to field first. DC's Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes struck early to get rid of CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina put up a partnership to stabilise Chennai’s innings. While this ended with Ali’s wicket, Raina continued to hammer the DC bowlers with support from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
While CSK captain MS Dhoni scored a duck, Sam Curran scored a 15-ball 34 to take Delhi to 188/7 in their 20 overs. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 138-run partnership before Dwayne Bravo made a breakthrough. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Pant and Marcus Stoinis finished the chase and secured the first points of the season for the Delhi side. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Shaw was named the 'Player of the Match' (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
