    KL Rahul’s form divides opinion, a lot like Ravi Shastri's form through the 1980s and '90s

    KL Rahul is not the first Indian cricket to have polarised the opinion of fans. Before Rahul, fans were divided over former skipper and coach Ravi Shastri's form and "slow batting".

    Chandresh Narayanan
    February 12, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST
    KL Rahul seems to have more things in common with former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri than just the game of cricket; both found support from within the ranks but were reviled outside. (Photo: Twitter)

    If there is one player who has polarised Indian cricket fans' opinion today, it is Kannanur Lokesh Rahul.

    The 30-year-old right-handed batter has received unqualified support from within the ranks, yet outsiders have raised a question mark over his place in India XI in any of the three formats. The moment Rahul fails in any format, he immediately becomes the subject of an ensuing meme fest.

    This kind of approach to a player was also observed in the case of former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri. Back in his playing days, from about 1987-88 till he last played in 1992-93, the feedback that Shastri got from Indian cricket fans was direct and instant. They would shout: "Shastri Hai Hai". That response was reserved entirely for Shastri because of his perceived slow batting.

