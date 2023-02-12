English
    Venkatesh Prasad's tweet on K.L. Rahul: What to make of it, and will it change anything?

    R. Kaushik
    February 12, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    Since the beginning of 2020, K.L. Rahul has struck two centuries and averages 32.52 across 10 Tests; in the corresponding period, Virat Kohli averages 25.80 in 21 Tests (no hundreds) and Cheteshwar Pujara 29.79 in 24 Tests (one century). (Image: Twitter/K.L. Rahul)

    Venkatesh Prasad is a respected figure in Indian cricket. A medium-pacer who formed an excellent new-ball combine with fellow Karnataka quick Javagal Srinath in the 1990s, Prasad took 292 international wickets in a career spanning seven and a half years, including 96 in 33 Tests. He was the bowling coach of the Indian side for two years from May 2007, overseeing the growth of Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, among others, during a phase when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the tri-series in Australia in 2008 and Test series in England (2007) and New Zealand (2009).

    A bowling coach with more than one Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and chairman of the junior national selection committee, Prasad has seldom believed in mincing words. His propensity to call a spade a spade may not go down well with many, but the 53-year-old holds the conviction that he isn’t a participant in a popularity contest, and if that means being viewed as antagonistic, so be it.


    Prasad has been in the thick of things over the last several hours following a Twitter thread in which he has questioned the presence of KL Rahul in the Test scheme of things, openly talking about favouritism and bias, words anathema to Indian cricket and cricketers, past and present. As is the case in such instances, he has polarised opinion – one section has lauded him for having the courage to lash out at the system and take the path less travelled, the other has dismissed his remarks as the ‘rants of a frustrated man seeking attention.’