‘KL Rahul’s performance below par’: Ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad slams ‘favouritism’

KL Rahul's test performance has been below par and his selection as vice-captain is based on "favouritism" rather than merit, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad claimed in a series of tweets on February 11, as India took on Australia in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy Test cricket series.

Prasad described Rahul's performance as "consistently inconsistent". He praised the cricketer's talent and ability but said in his eight years on field, he had failed to convert his "potential into performance".

"A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary," he continued. "Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances."



I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

He listed the top-form cricketers who, in his opinion, deserve better chances.

"Shubman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz (Khan) has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul," Prasad said. "Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to."

Prasad added that in Test cricket format, Ravichandran Ashwin should be the India vice-captain.

"If not him, it should be (Cheteshwar) Pujara or (Ravindra) Jadeja," Prasad wrote. "Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did (Hanuma) Vihari."

Prasad rebuked team India members for not being vocal about such "favouritism".

"They wouldn’t want to rub the captain of an (IPL) franchisee wrong way, as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers," he wrote.

Ahead of the India-Australia Test series, even veteran cricketer Kapil Dev had made stern comments about Rahul

"I consider him to be a fine batter but if he doesn't fit in the team, then let it be," Dev had said. "The team comes first, and I guess for that, the captain and the management needs to take a call."

India ended up winning the opening Test against Australia in Nagpur on February 11, courtesy of spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.