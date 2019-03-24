KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell and Shubhman Gill power Kolkata across the finish line

Bhuvi gets the 1st ball to swing into Russell’s pads but there’s nothing stopping the big man as he whips it through midwicket for a FOUR. The next delivery is full onto the stumps and Russell clears his front foot to launch it high over cow corner for a SIX. The 3rd ball is a yorker from Bhuvi but it doesn’t matter to Russell who drills it past mid-off for a FOUR. Bhuvi responds well with a full delivery outside off which Russell misses. He makes up for it though as he reaches out and launches the 5th ball over extra cover for a SIX. Russell cuts the last ball powerfully to sweeper cover for a single. 21 runs off the over. KKR need just 13 from the last over to win now. Can they pull this off?

KKR 169/4 after 19 overs