KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell and Shubhman Gill power Kolkata across the finish line
Catch all the highlights from the 2nd game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Garden in Kolkata.
WICKET! Rana lbw Rashid 68 (47)
FIFTY up for Rana! 50 (35)
WICKET! Uthappa b Kaul 35 (27)
WICKET! Lynn c Rashid b Shakib 7 (11)
WICKET! Pathan b Russell 1 (4)
WICKET! Warner c Uthappa b Russell 85 (53)
WICKET! Bairstow b Chawla 39 (35)
Hyderabad won’t be too disappointed with their effort but in the end were just 10-15 runs short.
Brilliant work from Russell who finishes with 49 off just 19 balls with a strike rate of 257.89. Gill provided great support contributing with 18 off just 10 balls. But we shouldn't forget Nitish Rana's effort scoring 69 off 47 to keep his team in the game. Great start for Kolkata.
Shakib Al Hasan comes back into the attack for the final over. He starts with a wide delivery which slips down leg. Russell has a big heave at the 1st ball but it travels to the man at square leg for a single. Gill isn’t happy to just take the back seat here as he dances out and launches the 2nd delivery over long-on for a SIX. Just 5 runs required for victory now. Gill taps the next ball back to the bowler. He then dances out again and smokes the 4th delivery straight back over the bowlers head for a SIX. Brilliant stuff from KKR as they pull off an improbable victory.
KKR 183/4 after 19.4 overs
Bhuvi gets the 1st ball to swing into Russell’s pads but there’s nothing stopping the big man as he whips it through midwicket for a FOUR. The next delivery is full onto the stumps and Russell clears his front foot to launch it high over cow corner for a SIX. The 3rd ball is a yorker from Bhuvi but it doesn’t matter to Russell who drills it past mid-off for a FOUR. Bhuvi responds well with a full delivery outside off which Russell misses. He makes up for it though as he reaches out and launches the 5th ball over extra cover for a SIX. Russell cuts the last ball powerfully to sweeper cover for a single. 21 runs off the over. KKR need just 13 from the last over to win now. Can they pull this off?
KKR 169/4 after 19 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. Russell welcomes him by clearing his front leg and clobbering the ball high over midwicket for a SIX. Kaul tries to respond with a yorker but Russell is in the mood now as he sends it high over the bowlers head for back-to-back SIXES. The 3rd delivery is a slower ball and Russell pulls it to the man at cow corner for a single. Gill gets the 4th ball off the inside edge for a run. Russell is looking great now as he sends the 5th delivery racing through extra cover for a FOUR. Kaul ends the over with a full toss which Russell only manages to smack towards long-on for a single. 19 runs from the over. KKR need 34 off 12 balls to win.
KKR 148/4 after 18 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. He starts with a brilliant yorker which Gill digs out. Gill plays a good looking cover drive on the 2nd ball for 2 runs. He then works the next ball to point for a single. Russell chops the 4th delivery to the cover region for a run. Gill rotates strike with a single off the 5th delivery. Bhuvi ends the over brilliantly with a yorker and Russell just about manages to squeeze it out for a single. Just 6 runs off the over. KKR need 53 runs off 18 balls to win.
KKR 129/4 after 17 overs
Rashid Khan into his final over. Rana welcomes him with a brilliant switch-hit sending the ball down third man for a FOUR. He then looks for the sweep shot on the next ball but misses. LBW! The interval seems to have affected Rana as he misses the ball which thuds into his pads. Rashid finally has a wicket and it’s a big one. Shubman Gill comes out to bat. He pulls the 5th ball through midwicket for a single. Russell goes for the inside out shot on the last ball and connects beautifully sending it over extra cover for a one-bounce FOUR. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
KKR 123/4 after 16 overs
The issues seems to be resolved now and play will continue.
There is a pause in the game as the lights in one section of the Eden Gardens have gone off. Lets home they are able to solve the issue quickly.
Sandeep to bowl his final over. He starts with a full toss outside off which Rana connects with the toe end to cover. The next ball is wide outside off and Sandeep has to reload. Rana swings hard at the 2nd delivery but only gets a single at long-on. Russell mistimes his shot over midwicket for a single. The 4th delivery is a low full toss and Rana smokes it over long-off for a SIX. Sandeep sends down another low full toss at the stumps which Rana cuts to deep backward point for a single. Russell makes room for the big shot on the last delivery but Sandeep fires in a pinpoint yorker which Russell just about manages to dig out. 10 runs off the over. KKR need 68 off 30 balls to win.
KKR 114/3 after 15 overs
Rashid Khan comes back into the attack. Rana goes for the sweep slog on the 1st delivery but misses as the ball hits him on the thigh pad. SRH appeal for LBW and decide to go for the review. It looks close but the ball is pitching outside leg and SRH lose their review. The 2nd delivery is too short and Rana cuts it powerfully past point for a FOUR. He then works the next ball to backward point for a single. Rashid sends down a googly to Russell who just gets his bat down in time as they grab a run. Rana doesn’t get any runs off the 5th ball but sweeps the last delivery to backward square leg for a single. 7 runs off the over.
KKR 104/3 after 14 overs
Sandeep Sharma comes back in the attack. Rana welcomes him back by getting down on one knee and flicking the 1st ball to backward square leg for a FOUR. The next ball is wide down leg and he has bowl it again. The 2nd ball is chipped to sweeper cover for a single. Karthik pulls the 3rd ball over midwicket and comes back for the second. CAUGHT! Sandeep goes for a slower delivery which sticks in the wicket causing Karthik to chip the ball towards Bhuvi at cover. Andre Russell is the new man in. He punches the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Rana drives the last ball towards point for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for him. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
KKR 97/3 after 13 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. Uthappa works the 1st ball down to long-on for a single. Kaul sends down a yorker to Rana who jams it out for a quick single. Uthappa comes charging out on the 3rd delivery but Kaul bangs the ball short and Uthappa has to back away to avoid getting hit. BOWLED! Uthappa comes charging forward again but this time Kaul goes full and Uthappa misses the ball as it crashes into the off-stump. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. He defends the 5th delivery back to the bowler. Kaul ends with a Jaffa which cuts through Karthik as it travels back to Bairstow. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
KKR 87/2 after 12 overs
Shakib Al Hasan comes back into the attack. Uthappa gets in position early and pulls the 1st ball for a flat SIX over deep square leg. He then defends the next ball before punching the 3rd delivery past cover for 2 runs. Uthappa squeezes the 4th ball past cover for a single. Rana gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 5th ball high over cow corner for a SIX. He then works the last ball to the man at short fine leg and looks for a single but Uthappa sends him back. 15 runs off the over.
KKR 85/1 after 11 overs
Rashid continues. He starts brilliantly as Rana doesn’t manage to take any runs off the first 3 deliveries. Rana gets down on one knee and cuts the 4th ball to backward point for a single. NEARLY! Uthappa doesn’t read the googly and gets his bat down just in time as the ball bounces over the wickets. He then works the last ball to long-on for a single. Brilliant over by Rashid giving away just 2 runs. The required run rate has gone up to 11 now for KKR.
KKR 70/1 after 10 overs
Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack. Both batsmen take singles off the 1st two deliveries. Uthappa steps across and looks to work the 3rd ball to the leg-side but misses as the ball thuds into his pads. He then tucks the 4th delivery to midwicket for a single. Rana gets down on one knee and flicks the 5th delivery past fine leg for a FOUR. He swings hard at the last ball but finds the man at the boundary as they get just 1 run. 8 runs off the over. KKR need 114 from 66 balls to win at 10.36 runs per over.
KKR 68/1 after 9 overs
Rashid Khan comes into the attack. He starts with a full length googly and Uthappa looks to drive but it comes off the edge to square leg for a single. Rana misses the next delivery as it comes off the pads for a leg bye. DROPPED! Uthappa goes for the big shot but has no control as it travels high towards Yusuf at long-on. It’s an absolute sitter but Yusuf lets it escape right between his hands as they pick up a single. Rana swipes across the line on the next ball but gets a thick leading edge over slip which escapes for a FOUR. Both batsmen takes singles off the last two balls. 9 off the over.
KKR 60/1 after 8 overs
Kaul continues. Rana defends the 1st delivery before working the next ball towards long-on for a single. Uthappa taps the 3rd ball towards the leg-side for a run. The 4th delivery is a slower ball which Rana just punches to the man at mid-on. He then works the 5th delivery down to long-off for a single. Uthappa smacks the last ball to long-on for a run. Just 4 runs off the over as KKR go past the 50-run mark.
KKR 51/1 after 7 overs
Shakib Al Hasan comes back into the attack. Rana works the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. Uthappa doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. He then extends his front foot and creams the 4th ball though the gap at cover for a FOUR. Uthappa works the 5th ball down to long-on for a single. Rana takes the same route as they end the over with a single. 7 runs off the over.
KKR 47/1 after 6 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes into the attack. Uthappa steps across on the 1st delivery and taps the ball to deep backward square for 2 runs. He then works the next ball to the on-side for a single. Rana works the 3rd ball square on the on-side for a run. The 4th delivery is full just outside off and Uthappa smacks it powerfully past mid-off for a FOUR. He then taps the next ball to mid-on for a quick single. Rana works the last ball down to third man for a run. 10 off the over.
KKR 40/1 after 5 overs