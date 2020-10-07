IPL MI vs RR Match Report: Perfect all-round display scripts an easy win for Mumbai Indians

It was as if a script was being followed when Mumbai Indians expectedly defeated Rajasthan Royals by a massive margin of 57 runs and thus reaching the top of the table with 8 points with a far superior net run rate than Delhi Capitals’.

There was nothing extraordinary about Mumbai batting since Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were expected to give a solid start and so they did (49 runs were added in just 29 balls).

But things got a little shaky thereafter.

Suryakumar Yadav who has been getting starts in this IPL but not a big score saw four batsmen back in the pavilion one after the other with an addition of just 68 runs (at the end of 14th over) when the openers got separated and Yadav came to bat.

Yet, he remained unperturbed as he was aware of his team’s death over capabilities. However, rather relying on others, Yadav exhibited his batting prowess in an unbeaten 79 (47 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes) which is also his highest score in the IPL.

“This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that,” reflected Yadav on his scintillating knock after the match. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has known Yadav for more than a decade both at MI as well as his Ranji trophy mate for Mumbai.

For him that kind of knock was always on the cards. It was due to the belligerence of Yadav that Mumbai went on to loot 60 plus (68 runs) in the death overs.

“A good Surya innings was coming, I spoke to him before the game, and his shot selection was perfect today. We wanted him to bat till the end because he can innovate rather well,” said the MI skipper after the match.

For Hardik Pandya it has become a routine affair to score a quick fire 30 and so he did this time as well with his (30 off 19 balls with 2 fours and a six). Mumbai seems to be also following a book by posting a challenging target over 190 for the opposition regularly. This time they scored 193.

However, the bowling attack was led differently by Jasprit Bumrah even though the first blow came via Trent Boult. Bumrah, who didn’t seem at his best before this match in the season, chose to show why he has become an IPL legend in such a short span.

Four overs and 20 runs with four wickets was as good a spell of quality fast bowling as one would see in this format. Bumrah bowled most dot balls (14) and no batsman could hit a six (something even the likes of Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer enjoyed against him in earlier matches).

“We strive to be out there and play well. We have a lot of quality and it's about getting the job done. They all have a lot of confidence. They're all talented and they can take the game away on their day and it's all falling into place,” said Rohit on the multiple heroes of the match for his team.

Rajasthan’s chase was over even before half the powerplay overs could be completed. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s duck was followed by big wickets of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson who all were back at the score of just 12 runs inside three overs.

Jos Buttler’s knock (70 runs) tried to delay the inevitable but still Royals could not survive the batting of 20 overs. “I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting,” said Smith after the match.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)