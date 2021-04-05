Exclusive interview | Amit Mishra: You don’t have to seek recognition if you’re performing consistently

File image of Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra celebrating a wicket (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

One of the most underrated Indian bowlers, leg spinner Amit Mishra is a legend when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL). No Indian has got more wickets (160) than Delhi Capitals’ Mishra.

In fact, the 38-year-old could have easily broken former Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Lasith Malinga’s record of most IPL wickets (170) in 2020, but he got injured after playing just three matches.

An IPL economy rate of 7.29 also puts him among some of the most difficult bowlers to hit in this format.

Mishra spoke exclusively to Moneycontrol and talked about his career and the upcoming IPL season. Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. You could have become the highest wicket taker in IPL, had you played all the matches in 2020. It was an unfortunate way to miss out. So tell us, from there, how did you motivate yourself for this edition?

A. No doubt, it was very disappointing because I was in a good rhythm but then what is gone is gone. However, my team did very well in 2020 and it gave me a lot of happiness. I had waited 13 years to play in an IPL final and when it happened I was not there to play and that was only the sad part for me. Personally, it was a big setback but we will try to not only reach the final once again but to lift the trophy. We will be taking it match by match.

Q. Did you ever feel that you could have made a difference to DC’s fortune had you played the final?

A. Each and every member of the team did tell me that had I played the final, we could have won the trophy. That was one positive sign that team was missing my presence and it helped me in motivating further for this season.

Q. Is it part of your DNA to not be upset over anything? How do you deal with rejections as we have seen with your India journey?

A. It’s only human to get negative when thing don’t get your way and I too became disillusioned at times. I have seen lots of ups and downs in my life and realised that negativity doesn’t help anyone. I started looking inside and focused on working hard on my skills. I also realised sooner that the negativity doesn’t offer any rewards so it’s better to be positive all the time. I started thinking that I can only control those things which is in my control.

Q. You are all set to become the greatest IPL bowler of all times. Did you ever feel that kind of acknowledgements coming from critics or peers?

A. I don’t know about others but I always think that I have to do even better. I have never thought about recognition but yes, many coaches and players have come and told that I am one of the best in the business (in IPL) so that kind of respect I always get. You don’t have to seek it if you are performing consistently; people are bound to respect you.

Q. As we are talking about earning respect, how do you see the journey of Rishabh Pant, who started as a kid in front of your eyes and now he has got so much respect that he will be your captain this season?

A. I am very happy to see his progress as a cricketer. When he first came, he was a raw talent. Last year he made some mistakes during the IPL but he has shown a lot of maturity in the last couple of months. He has worked on his skill set, temperament and fitness and that is why we are witnessing such a great turnaround in his game. Last year, we told him to work on couple of things and he did that. Rishabh Pant of 2018 is very different from 2021 version. It’s disappointing to miss out someone like Shreyas Iyer who did a superb job last time but at the same time it’s a huge opportunity for Pant to start a new journey as a captain and I am sure he will do well.

Q. Is Delhi’s spin attack as good as any international spin attack?

A. Undoubtedly, it is. You have all kind of spinners in this team. If R Ashwin is there as an off -spinner then Axar Patel has done so well in recent times as a left arm spinner. We need to just think about situations and strategies of the team. We have got all the bases covered but need to deliver as we have planned.

Q. Leg spin has seen some great evolution since you started in the era of Anil Kumble and Shane Warne and now it is the era of Rashid Khan. How do you look at someone like Rashid?

A. Kumble and Warne were not similar kind of leg spinners. They had contrasting styles but both were wicket-takers. Rashid similarly has his own unique style. He is a bit quicker and I mix a lot (in terms of speed). You don’t have to copy others but yes, you can always learn some fine qualities from your rivals.

A. Imran Tahir was with us a couple of seasons back and I liked the way he used flipper. He used to discuss about my googly. Rashid gives you less time in the air (when he bowls). Even within the leg spin community, you can see so much variety and can always try to learn from each other.

Q. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and bio-bubble, it’s a tough life for everyone. How do you deal with that?

A. It has been tough but the good thing is that we have been following all the protocols. The best thing is that despite all the problems, the IPL is happening and it’s great for cricket.

Q. 22 Tests and 36 ODIs in nearly one and half decade. Do you still fancy a comeback in the Indian team? Most of your contemporaries have retired but is your comeback dream still alive?

Why not! Right now my focus is entirely on this IPL but if Team India needs me anytime in future, I am always available. That fire is still there in me to represent my country once more.