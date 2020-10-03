IPL 2020 Match Preview | Another battle of sixes awaits as Delhi take on Kolkata in Sharjah

More than the players, the focus invariably shifts to the ground and pitch when an Indian Premier League (IPL) game is hosted at the Sharjah stadium. And, it will be no different when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meet the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the double-header on October 3.

Pant vs Russell

Only Rishabh Pant among Delhi’s top four is known for hitting sixes at will, so it will be interesting to see if KKR use its trump card Pat Cummins upfront or save him for one-on-one contest with Pant.

To counter the six-hitting power of DC, KKR have got Eoin Morgan and fiercest of the all—Andre Russell in the middle order besides Cummins and Shivam Mavi, who can chip in with a few lusty blows in the closing part of the innings.

However, to counter this brigade, Delhi has got Kagiso Rabada, who has been incredibly consistent, picking at least two wickets in each of the last 10 games in IPL, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel. If R Ashwin replaces Mishra, DC still have a more rounded bowling attack than KKR.

“They are a pretty good side and are playing good cricket, with some huge players. We are in the middle of the research at the moment to find out how we’re going to bowl to them and face their bowlers,” said DC bowling coach Ryan Harris ahead of the match.

The battle of the U-19 stars

While everyone is raving about Shubman Gill’s talent, KKR is also pleased with the display of two of his 2018 U-19 batch. Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who will be up against their former team-mates Prithivi Shaw and Pant, who have successfully graduated from the Under-19 World Cup glory to the Team India dressing room.

A good show against former mates may just put focus back on Mavi and Nagarkoti. “It's a very special thing— these boys, the journey they've gone through when not playing, and for them to just come out and express themselves with the ball and ball,” said KKR captain Dinesh Karthik in a video posted on iplt20.com.after the last match.

Same points, different routes

While Kolkata have recovered from the embarrassing defeat in the first match and have gone on to win two back-to-back games, Delhi started magnificently with two wins in a row and surprisingly struggled against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match.

“I think everyone is virtually sitting on the same points, it is going to be close. The games that come down to the wire are the ones you need to win to make sure you're in those playoffs spots or in the top-two positions,” said Harris.

Likely XI

Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Amit Mishra

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), 5 Eoin Morgan, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Pat Cummins, 8 Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Shivam Mavi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)