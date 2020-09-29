IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Delhi Capitals (DC) takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 29. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues to deliver exciting contests, but SRH has crashed to two defeats in their first two games and are not favoured to win against DC's all-around might.

DC is currently on top of the points table, having won its first two games, while SRH is struggling at the opposite end with 0 points.

The game is sure to be entertaining with just the opening pairs, with Prithvi Shaw-Shikhar Dhawan on one side and David Warner-Johnny Bairstow on the other. But it is SRH's misfiring bowling attack, led by strike pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spin wizard Rashid Khan, who have to make good on their name recognition. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.