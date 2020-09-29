172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-delhi-capitals-dc-vs-sunrisers-hyderabad-srh-live-score-and-ball-by-ball-commentary-5900931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom. With opposing starts in the Indian Premier League 2020, will SRH pull off an unlikely upset, with all of DC's guns firing so far? Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News

Delhi Capitals (DC) takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 29. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues to deliver exciting contests, but SRH has crashed to two defeats in their first two games and are not favoured to win against DC's all-around might.

DC is currently on top of the points table, having won its first two games, while SRH is struggling at the opposite end with 0 points.

Read: IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fantasy team picks for the match

Close

The game is sure to be entertaining with just the opening pairs, with Prithvi Shaw-Shikhar Dhawan on one side and David Warner-Johnny Bairstow on the other. But it is SRH's misfiring bowling attack, led by strike pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spin wizard Rashid Khan, who have to make good on their name recognition. Stay tuned for live updates.

related news

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.