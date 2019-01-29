App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC T20 World Cup 2020: A look at fixtures and key matches

India and Pakistan have been drawn in opposite groups.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

International Cricket Council on January 29 unveiled fixtures for the  ICC T20 World Cups.

Australia will play host host to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and  ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 next year.  While, the women's tournament will be held from February 21 to March 8 in 2020, men's tournament is scheduled from October 18 to November 15.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the finals of both the men's and women's T20 editions.

Women's Tournament 

related news

The women's side of tournament will see ten teams participate in 23 matches. Eight teams have got automatic qualification and they will be joined by two other qualifying teams to round up the numbers. The teams have been divided into two groups.
Group A Group B 
Australia England
New Zealand Windies
India South Africa
Sri Lanka Pakistan
Qualifier 1 Qualifier 2

The eight top women's teams, according to their finishing positions at the World T20 2018 in the West Indies, have gained automatic qualification to the tournament, with the remaining two teams to be determined through a qualifying tournament to be held later in 2019.

The opening match of the tournament will see host and defending champion Australia take on India.

Men's Tournament

In men's side, 16 teams will play across 45 matches. The eight top-ranked teams as of 31 December 2018 have automatically qualified for the Super 12. The remaining four teams will be determined through the first qualifying round played in Geelong and Hobart leading up to the Super 12 stage.

It is worthy to note that Afghanistan- a relatively new nation to international cricket-has got direct entry. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh-having finished ninth and tenth respectively in the rankings- will have to play the qualifiers. The remaining six teams will be determined by another qualifying tournament to be held this year.
Group A Group B
Pakistan India
Australia England
Windies South Africa
New Zealand Afghanistan
Qualifier 1 Qualifier 3
Qualifier 2 Qualifier 4
Here are few facts about the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cups
  1. This would be the first occasion when the women's and men's T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.
  2. The men's tournament  will be held in eight host cities across 13 venues.
  3. India and Pakistan have been drawn in opposite groups for both the tournaments.
  4. England and Australia have also been drawn in separate groups for  both the tournaments.
  5. With MCG hosting the women's final, the match will stand a chance to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture, the current highest being 90,185 at the women's football World Cup final between Chile and the USA in 1999.
  6. ICC’s global Broadcast Partner, Star Sports and its licensees will provide live and highlights coverage for both the events across the world.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #cricket #ICC #International Cricket Council #Sports

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.