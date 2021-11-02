DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli's family

Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli had defended his teammate Md. Shami, against an online smear campaign

The Delhi Commission for Women on November 2 issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the online threats to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's daughter. The online bullying began after the team's defeat in the recent India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai.

The notice has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

Chairperson of the Commission--Swati Maliwal--condemned the online threat on the way 9-month-old was targeted and referred it as "very shameful". She also requested the Delhi police to share information regarding the police investigation in the case.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance on media reports given to the family of Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli. It has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the 9 month child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match. It is learn that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of hi team mate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," the notice said, adding, "this is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action."



विराट कोहली की 9 महीने की बेटी को जिस तरह ट्विटर पर रेप की धमकी दी गई वो बेहद शर्मनाक है। इसी टीम ने हमें हज़ारों बार गौरवांवित महसूस कराया है, हार पे ये घटियापन क्यों?

मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया है, 9 महीने की बच्ची को रेप की धमकी देने वाले सभी गिरफ्तार हों! pic.twitter.com/WhLrK4MTME — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 2, 2021

On October 24, the Indian cricket team lost for the first time against Pakistan in a World Cup match, and that started an online smear campaign against Shami. Kohli came out in defence of his teammate, saying, "Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do... There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person."

Apart from this, the DCW sought information regarding copy of FIR, details of accused identified and arrested, and also a detailed "action taken report" in the matter. The police have been asked to provide the sought information by November 8.