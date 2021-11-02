MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli's family

Chairperson of DCW -- Swati Maliwal -- condemned the online threat on the way 9-month-old was targeted and referred it as "very shameful".

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli had defended his teammate Md. Shami, against an online smear campaign

Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli had defended his teammate Md. Shami, against an online smear campaign


The Delhi Commission for Women on November 2 issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the online threats to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's daughter. The online bullying began after the team's defeat in the recent India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai.

The notice has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

Chairperson of the Commission--Swati Maliwal--condemned the online threat on the way 9-month-old was targeted and referred it as "very shameful". She also requested the Delhi police to share information regarding the police investigation in the case.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for abusing Mohammed Shami, calls it pathetic

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance on media reports given to the family of Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli. It has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the 9 month child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match. It is learn that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of hi team mate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," the notice said, adding, "this is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action."

Close

Related stories

On October 24, the Indian cricket team lost for the first time against Pakistan in a World Cup match, and that started an online smear campaign against Shami. Kohli came out in defence of his teammate, saying, "Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do... There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person."

Apart from this, the DCW sought information regarding copy of FIR, details of accused identified and arrested, and also a detailed "action taken report" in the matter. The police have been asked to provide the sought information by November 8.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi Police #India vs Pakistan #Online threats #Swati Maliwal #T20 World Cup #Virat Kohli
first published: Nov 2, 2021 03:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.