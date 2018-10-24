Betting in cricket: Legalisation not the solution, says former top cop who busted match-fixing scandal of 2000 — Part 2

For someone who has tackled hardcore criminals and nabbed offenders in situations similar to those shown in Bollywood flicks, Neeraj Kumar’s name will always be etched in cricketing folklore, albeit for a different reason.

The former Commissioner of Delhi Police was in charge of the operation which shocked the cricketing world and led to the deposition of the late South African cricketer Hansie Cronje. Top cricketers like Mohammed Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja and Kapil Dev were also embroiled in the scandal.

Cricket fans will never forget the image of Dev, a cult figure, weeping on a television show.

The game of cricket was never the same again and suspicion replaced obeisance. Such has been the impact of the scandal on ‘The Gentleman’s Game’ that matches which go right down to the wire are viewed sceptically by a section of the followers. An upset result evokes more such reactions.