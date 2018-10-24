Betting in cricket: Stakes skyrocket in India’s dark playgrounds this World Cup – Part I

With the sun raining fire across the plains of northwest India, only a few gutsy people brave to head out in the open at 2.30 pm. There aren’t too many people at the time in the lush lawns of an upscale club, nestled in a leafy corner just off the national capital.

One can spot an odd gardener, head covered in a gamcha (a coarse cotton towel), watering the odd plant. Inside, butlers bedecked in brass buttons and smart tunics, serve personalised food to patrons at the club’s dining hall.

The wafting aroma of hot meals, enmeshes seamlessly with the sounds of crackle of fine bone china. Collective exclamations of awe or frustration echo often, as Virat Kohli and his boys take on the Proteas in a high octane ICC World Cup league fixture.

Don’t let the image mislead you. Not everyone among the swish set in the hall has settled into a lazy afternoon lunch. One diner could be seen tapping his fingers briskly on this smartphone, frequently looking up the scorecard’s minutiae.

Nothing unusual, only that he has wagered a princely sum on anticipations of how it will actually play out at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, in England.

Approximately 30 km away in central Delhi, a group of men huddle together in the evening outside a glitzy showroom where tens of television sets, mounted wall to wall, are running a live telecast of the World Cup.

There is discernible excitement or anxiety at the end of each over, a fall of wicket, a four or a six among the people hurriedly moving fingers on their smartphones, a similar emotion the person lunching at the club demonstrated in the afternoon.

So who are these people texting, while watching the game?

They’re texting bookies.