Betting in cricket: A look at how technology has played the role of a catalyst – Part 3

With online betting fraught with danger, how about dabbling in online fantasy sports? Where there’s no fear of being arrested.

A report by KPMG and India Federation of Sports Gaming estimated the number of online users at 2 crore.

The rise of fantasy sports platforms has whetted the appetite of a section of our vast cricket crazy population for making a quick buck.

Dream11 is a platform which has gained immense popularity in the past couple of years. The online gaming platform has also been the darling of venture capitalists and earlier this year entered the elite club of privately-held startups valued at $1 billion or more.

Such has been the impact of the gaming platform that not only youngsters, but even family members and friends have begun competing with each other and passionately stay glued to their smartphones, keeping a tab on the points garnered.

Bolstered by a ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Dream11 has been able to sidestep the tag of gambling.

What starts out as a fun activity turns into an addiction and there have been media reports of people losing big amounts money on Dream11.

Whether it is a kosher form of gambling is something the government has to decide. Till then, with blessings of ICC and BCCI, Dream11 is on course to change the lives of cricket lovers, although not everyone might be lucky enough to make a killing.