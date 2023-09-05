Asia Cup 2023: Everything comes to a standstill during Indo-Pak clash, says BCCI pres Roger Binny

The BCCI president highlighted the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan, noting that everything comes to a standstill when both the national teams clash on the ground.

Roger Binny, Board of Control for Cricket in India president, made an appearance at the Pakistan Cricket Board's Gala Dinner held in Lahore on September 4. Binny was accompanied by Rajeev Shukla, two days ahead of the Indo-Pak clash in the Asia Cup 2023.

Binny, who was asked to address the dinner, lauded the the PCB for their hospitality. The BCCI president highlighted the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan, noting that everything comes to a standstill when both the national teams clash on the ground.

Addressing the delegates at the grand dinner, Binny expressed his gratitude to the PCB for extending its invitation to the BCCI officials for the gala dinner. "I must thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its hospitality from the time we crossed the border this afternoon. It was a wonderful experience," Binny said.

"I bring you greetings from the BCCI, and from the cricket lovers of India. As your Excellency said that India-Pakistan is one of the biggest games that is played. I can tell you, sir. When India plays Pakistan, everything comes to a standstill," added the cricket board president.

Further noting on how things look similar in both the countries, when the respective national teams clash against each other on the crease, Binny said, "People don't work, the roads are empty. Everybody's in front of the television watching cricket. That's how big cricket is in India and Pakistan."

Amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, and ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 (ODI), the BCCI president's latest visit to the neighbouring nation comes as one of the most intriguing moments in the cricketing world in recent times, underscoring how empowering the game is in bridging gaps and strengthening international camaraderie.

Asia Cup 2023

The PCB had invited Binny and Shukla as BCCI representatives to its official dinner for celebrating Pakistan's hosting of the ongoing Asia Cup. It is to be noted that Pakistan is only hosting four of the 13 matches in this edition of the Cup, due to the BCCI's unwillingness to play the game in the country. The remaining matches will be played in Pallekelle and Colombo, with Sri Lanka being the co-host.

India, on September 4, thrashed Nepal, making its way to the Super Fours.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (74*) and Shubman Gill (67*) remained unbeaten, as India knocked out Nepal by 10 wickets. In the first innings, Nepal were bowled out for 230 with Aasif Sheikh top-scoring with 58.

The Asia Cup 2023 has been affected by rains this year, compelling organisers to consider a change of venue for the matches lined up in Colombo.