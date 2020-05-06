App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Report for duty or license will be revoked: Maharashtra government to Mumbai-based private doctors

However, doctors above the age of 55 years and those with co-morbidites like diabetes, hypertension or other ailments have been exempted from the duty.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As Mumbai stares at a public health crisis due to the rising number of reported COVID-19 cases, the city's private medical practitioners have been directed to report to work immediately or face action. They are required to rejoin work and mandatorily serve COVID-19 patients for atleast 15 days.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on May 6 issued a notification to this effect, asking around 25,000 private doctors in Mumbai to resume their duties with immediate effect. Failing to do so may lead to a revocation of their medical licences.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The doctors will be provided with necessary protective gear, the DMER said, adding that they will also be allowed to choose the location and time.

related news

However, doctors above the age of 55 years and those with co-morbidites like diabetes, hypertension or other ailments have been exempted from the same.

Also Read | COVID-19 pandemic: Mumbai on the brink of public health crisis with shortage of doctors, no ICU beds

The order has come at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has soared to over 15,500. The reported cases in Mumbai are nearing the 10,000 mark. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that the situation in the state is a cause for concern as 34 of its 36 districts are affected by the coronavirus disease.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.