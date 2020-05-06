Report for duty or license will be revoked: Maharashtra government to Mumbai-based private doctors

As Mumbai stares at a public health crisis due to the rising number of reported COVID-19 cases, the city's private medical practitioners have been directed to report to work immediately or face action. They are required to rejoin work and mandatorily serve COVID-19 patients for atleast 15 days.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on May 6 issued a notification to this effect, asking around 25,000 private doctors in Mumbai to resume their duties with immediate effect. Failing to do so may lead to a revocation of their medical licences.

The doctors will be provided with necessary protective gear, the DMER said, adding that they will also be allowed to choose the location and time.

However, doctors above the age of 55 years and those with co-morbidites like diabetes, hypertension or other ailments have been exempted from the same.

The order has come at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has soared to over 15,500. The reported cases in Mumbai are nearing the 10,000 mark. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that the situation in the state is a cause for concern as 34 of its 36 districts are affected by the coronavirus disease.