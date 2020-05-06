Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Mumbai revokes permission for liquor shops; Telangana extends lockdown till May 29
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 46,711
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 46,711. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,583. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 36.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.56 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 29
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | US now in next stage of battle, has flattened curve: Trump
Asserting that the United States has flattened the curve on coronavirus, President Donald Trump said yesterday that the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a "very safe phased and gradual reopening".
"Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle. A very safe, phased and gradual reopening of our country," Trump said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States crossed the 12 lakh-mark overnight, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE tally. The death toll in the US, due to the outbreak, stands at around 71,000.
Coronavirus impact | Qatar Airways warns of 'substantial' job losses
Qatar Airways has warned its employees of "substantial" redundancies amid a collapse in demand for air travel caused by the pandemic, according to an internal memo seen by AFP.
The Gulf airline, which flew to more than 170 destinations with 234 aircraft as of March, has been hit by airport closures and travel bans imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had last month warned that air traffic in the West Asia and North Africa would plummet by more than half this year. (Input from AFP)
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Mumbai Police said late last night that “non-essential shops and establishments as well as liquor shops” will remain shut in Mumbai, as per revised guidelines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE updates | Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 29
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao last night announced extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29, but with relaxations in rural and municipal areas.
"We are extending lockdown in our state till 29th May. We will definitely implement it seriously. Night curfew will be there in the entire state. At any cost. There will be serious curfew after 7 pm," he told reporters.
Rao said 1,096 people have tested positive for the virus as of last evening. He said 628 people have been discharged after treatment. As many as 439 people are undergoing treatment, he said. Number of deaths stood at 29.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 46,711. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 13,161 patients have recovered, 1,583 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 31,967. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected areas.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, Turkey, Ecuador and Brazil are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 36.5 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.56 lakh.
With over 12 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 187 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the forty-third day of the nationwide lockdown in India, which has been extended till May 17. The government said eased some restrictions, especially in non-hotspot areas.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.