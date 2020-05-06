App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 6: Centre slams Bengal govt for low testing, high mortality rate; 548 health workers infected across India

China asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show "enormous evidence" of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab; and other key developments from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391 in the country on May 6, registering an increase of 126 deaths and 2,958 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,457 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered people to 14,183. This takes the total recovery rate to 28.72 percent," a senior health ministry official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 33,514 and one patient has migrated, it said.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

related news

Here are the latest updates:

>> Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the government may soon resume bus transport with some guidelines. He said that there is a need to resume air, railways, and bus transport as people are stranded.

>> Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote to West Bengal government highlighting that the state has "very low rate of testing in proportion to the population, and a very high rate of mortality of 13.2 percent, by far the highest for any state".

>> Maharashtra reported 1,233 COVID-19 new cases, registering its highest single-day spike. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 16,758.

Also Read | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

>> In significant relaxation of restrictions in Germany, the country's Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a go-ahead for Bundesliga football league to resume from mid-May.

>> China asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show "enormous evidence" of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab.

>> Thirty jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) tested positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur.

Also Read | Need to open aviation sector in calibrated manner: Hardeep Singh Puri

>>  COVID-19 has infected 548 docs, nurses and paramedics across India, official sources said.

>> Nepal extended lockdown till May 18 and suspended cross-border movement until May 31.

>> President Donald Trump said that the US  is now in next stage of the battle, and has flattened the curve.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

