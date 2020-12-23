Puri’s Jagannath temple reopens for locals after 9 months

Jagannath | Puri, Odisha | Temple administration has decided to suspend entry of devotees till March 31, 2020 to avoid large gathering preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikipedia)

Puri’s famous Jagannath temple opened for devotees on December 23, after remaining closed for nine months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The temple, which is among Odisha’s top tourist attractions, will reopen in a graded manner. For the first five days, only locals will be allowed inside. From January 3, 2021, the Jagannath temple is expected to be open for all.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The authorities have decided to keep the temple closed for all on January 1 and 2 to avoid a rush of devotees on New Year’s Day.

All those visiting the temple January 3 onwards for darshan will reportedly have to produce a COVID-19 negative report. Meanwhile, the entry of children below 10 years of age and senior citizens aged 65 and above continue to be prohibited.

Odisha’s total coronavirus tally rose to 3,26,915 on December 22 with 319 fresh cases being reported. So far, 1,843 people have died of COVID-19 in Odisha, where the number of active coronavirus cases stands at 3,063.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With agency inputs