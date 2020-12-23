MARKET NEWS

Puri’s Jagannath temple reopens for locals after 9 months

For the first five days, only locals will be allowed inside the Jagannath temple, and from January 3, 2021, it is expected to be open for all.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 06:11 PM IST
Jagannath | Puri, Odisha | Temple administration has decided to suspend entry of devotees till March 31, 2020 to avoid large gathering preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikipedia)

Puri’s famous Jagannath temple opened for devotees on December 23, after remaining closed for nine months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The temple, which is among Odisha’s top tourist attractions, will reopen in a graded manner. For the first five days, only locals will be allowed inside. From January 3, 2021, the Jagannath temple is expected to be open for all.

The authorities have decided to keep the temple closed for all on January 1 and 2 to avoid a rush of devotees on New Year’s Day.

All those visiting the temple January 3 onwards for darshan will reportedly have to produce a COVID-19 negative report. Meanwhile, the entry of children below 10 years of age and senior citizens aged 65 and above continue to be prohibited.

Odisha’s total coronavirus tally rose to 3,26,915 on December 22 with 319 fresh cases being reported. So far, 1,843 people have died of COVID-19 in Odisha, where the number of active coronavirus cases stands at 3,063.

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Jagannath temple #Odisha
first published: Dec 23, 2020 06:11 pm

