New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: New coronavirus variant not found in India yet, says government

New COVID strain LIVE Updates | British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has told Reuters that its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were underway to fully probe the impact of the mutation. "AZD1222 (AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in an email.
