December 23, 2020 / 07:18 AM IST

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: New coronavirus variant not found in India yet, says government

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: India has suspended flights from Britain until December 31amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading there.

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: A number of European and other countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain as a new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. India has also suspended flights from the UK until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. Today is the 275th day since India implemented a nationw
ide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,00,75,116 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,46,111 deaths. A total of 96,36,487 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.65 percent. However, there are 2,92,518 active cases in the country, which comprise 2.9 percent of the total caseload. Globally, more than 7.79 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.14 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • December 23, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has told Reuters that its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were underway to fully probe the impact of the mutation. "AZD1222 (AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in an email.

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

    US President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it, reported news agency PTI.

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:10 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | Maharashtra CM asks state machinery to stay alert

    With a new variant of coronavirus spreading in the UK, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the state machinery to remain alert and increase number of tests in the state. According to an official statement, Thackeray also asked the authorities to make wearing face mask compulsory. He also instructed officials to impose fine on those who do not wear mask. (PTI)

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:08 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | India to track down arrivals from Britain to try to stop new virus strain

    India plans to track down everyone arriving from Britain over the past month, officials said on Tuesday, hoping to stop a more infectious strain of the coronavirus detected there spreading in a country battling the world's second highest COVID-19 tally. Eight people arriving from Britain tested positive for COVID-19 this week and more results are awaited, officials from three Indian cities said. So far none of the infections appeared to be the new strain, a senior government advisor said, while a testing coordinator said analysis was still ongoing. (Reuters)

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:07 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | Mutated COVID strain detected in UK will have no impact on potential of emerging vaccines; no such mutation found in India yet: Govt

    There is no need to panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said yesterday, asserting that no such variant or any significant mutation in the coronavirus strain has been seen in India yet. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul, during a press briefing, also said the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK will have no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines which are being developed in India and other countries. (PTI)

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 275th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

