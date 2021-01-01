Preparation and training for COVID-19 vaccination being done on 'war-footing', says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

SII, Bharat Biotech, and Pfizer have applied to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

As the possibility of a vaccine being granted emergency approval in India within the next few days seems increasingly plausible, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on January 1 said the preparation and training for the purpose of administering an approved vaccine is being done on "war-footing".

"The preparations are like the general elections, where even booth level participation is ensured," Vardhan said.

This comes at a time when the health ministry has asked all states and Union territories to identify days when the vaccination drive would be held and a dry run is scheduled for January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify challenges.

"The purpose of the dry run is to be ready for the actual roll out," Vardhan said, adding that India's past experience in rolling out vaccinations would be used.

The health minister also said potential beneficiaries of the vaccine will be informed via an SMS and a digital certificate will also be issued.

"The potential beneficiary will be tracked with details about his vaccination," Vardhan said.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is meeting on January 1 to further deliberate on the emergency use authorisation applications of Serum Institute of India (SII) for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 had on December 30 deliberated and analysed the additional data and information submitted by SII and Bharat Biotech.

